Insider Sale: See Remarks of $SITM Sells 1,003 Shares

Fariborz Assaderaghi, the See Remarks of $SITM, sold 1,003 shares of the company on 02-03-2025 for an estimated $205,033. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 1.0% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 99,678 shares of this class of $SITM stock.

$SITM Insider Trading Activity

$SITM insiders have traded $SITM stock on the open market 31 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 31 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SITM stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

RAJESH VASHIST (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 32,000 shares for an estimated $6,512,400 .

. PIYUSH B SEVALIA (See Remarks) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 11,401 shares for an estimated $2,420,941 .

. LIONEL BONNOT (See Remarks) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 10,215 shares for an estimated $2,152,399 .

. FARIBORZ ASSADERAGHI (See Remarks) has made 0 purchases and 11 sales selling 10,100 shares for an estimated $1,949,731 .

. KATHERINE SCHUELKE sold 6,933 shares for an estimated $1,579,684

VINCENT P PANGRAZIO (See Remarks) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 5,974 shares for an estimated $1,424,430 .

. TORSTEN KREINDL sold 6,000 shares for an estimated $1,325,160

ELIZABETH A. HOWE (EVP, Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 4,000 shares for an estimated $878,120 .

. SAMSHEER AHAMAD (See Remarks) sold 4,000 shares for an estimated $690,920

RAMAN CHITKARA has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 2,500 shares for an estimated $637,500.

$SITM Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 119 institutional investors add shares of $SITM stock to their portfolio, and 118 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

