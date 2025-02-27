Insider Sale: See Remarks of $QSR Sells 14,593 Shares

Jeffrey Housman, the See Remarks of $QSR, sold 14,593 shares of the company on 02-25-2025 for an estimated $939,497. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 9.3% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 142,986 shares of this class of $QSR stock.

$QSR Insider Trading Activity

$QSR insiders have traded $QSR stock on the open market 58 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 58 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $QSR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JOSHUA KOBZA (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 184,520 shares for an estimated $11,706,580 .

. JILL GRANAT (See Remarks) has made 0 purchases and 9 sales selling 133,707 shares for an estimated $9,063,610 .

. DUNCAN FULTON (Chief Corporate Officer) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 70,119 shares for an estimated $4,522,556 .

. AXEL MR SCHWAN (Pres., Tim Hortons Americas) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 66,392 shares for an estimated $4,235,260 .

. SAMI A. SIDDIQUI (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 49,715 shares for an estimated $3,170,030 .

. J PATRICK DOYLE (Executive Chairman) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 42,052 shares for an estimated $2,909,181 .

. THOMAS BENJAMIN CURTIS (See Remarks) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 43,794 shares for an estimated $2,884,328 .

. JEFFREY HOUSMAN (See Remarks) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 31,834 shares for an estimated $2,036,060 .

. JACQUELINE FRIESNER (See Remarks) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 19,670 shares for an estimated $1,260,681 .

. THIAGO T SANTELMO (President, International) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 19,009 shares for an estimated $1,220,734 .

. JEFFREY W KLEIN (President, Popeyes-US & Canada) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 8,481 shares for an estimated $548,713.

$QSR Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 187 institutional investors add shares of $QSR stock to their portfolio, and 255 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

