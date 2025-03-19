Insider Sale: See Remarks of $PLTR Sells 58,051 Shares

Stephen Andrew Cohen, the See Remarks of $PLTR, sold 58,051 shares of the company on 03-17-2025 for an estimated $5,061,814. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 28.1% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 148,712 shares of this class of $PLTR stock.

$PLTR Insider Trading Activity

$PLTR insiders have traded $PLTR stock on the open market 267 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 267 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PLTR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

$PLTR Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 1,147 institutional investors add shares of $PLTR stock to their portfolio, and 691 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$PLTR Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $PLTR stock 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 5 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PLTR stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

$PLTR Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $PLTR in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 2 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Bank of America Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 02/12/2025

RBC Capital issued a "Underperform" rating on 02/04/2025

Jefferies issued a "Underperform" rating on 02/04/2025

Wedbush issued a "Outperform" rating on 01/23/2025

$PLTR Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $PLTR recently. We have seen 7 analysts offer price targets for $PLTR in the last 6 months, with a median target of $80.0.

Here are some recent targets:

An analyst from William Blair set a target price of $84.0 on 03/05/2025

Gil Luria from D.A. Davidson set a target price of $105.0 on 02/04/2025

Gregg Moskowitz from Mizuho Securities set a target price of $80.0 on 02/04/2025

Sanjit Singh from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $95.0 on 02/04/2025

Brent Thill from Jefferies set a target price of $60.0 on 02/04/2025

Dan Ives from Wedbush set a target price of $75.0 on 11/25/2024

