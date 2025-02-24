Insider Sale: See Remarks of $PLTR Sells 55 Shares

Heather A. Planishek, the See Remarks of $PLTR, sold 55 shares of the company on 02-20-2025 for an estimated $5,889. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 0.0% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 493,469 shares of this class of $PLTR stock.
$PLTR Insider Trading Activity
$PLTR insiders have traded $PLTR stock on the open market 244 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 244 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PLTR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- ALEXANDER C. KARP (See Remarks) has made 0 purchases and 46 sales selling 37,407,565 shares for an estimated $1,905,359,603.
- PETER THIEL has made 0 purchases and 9 sales selling 28,590,737 shares for an estimated $1,054,355,035.
- SHYAM SANKAR (See Remarks) has made 0 purchases and 46 sales selling 6,035,041 shares for an estimated $440,199,184.
- STEPHEN ANDREW COHEN (See Remarks) has made 0 purchases and 37 sales selling 2,339,862 shares for an estimated $186,662,832.
- RYAN D. TAYLOR (See Remarks) has made 0 purchases and 14 sales selling 1,039,930 shares for an estimated $59,784,771.
- DAVID A. GLAZER (See Remarks) has made 0 purchases and 13 sales selling 478,184 shares for an estimated $34,250,882.
- HEATHER A. PLANISHEK (See Remarks) has made 0 purchases and 38 sales selling 160,438 shares for an estimated $9,696,969.
- ALEXANDER D. MOORE has made 0 purchases and 17 sales selling 120,000 shares for an estimated $6,648,059.
- LAUREN ELAINA FRIEDMAN STAT has made 0 purchases and 14 sales selling 80,051 shares for an estimated $4,850,831.
- ALEXANDRA W. SCHIFF has made 0 purchases and 10 sales selling 8,000 shares for an estimated $701,857.
$PLTR Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 1,143 institutional investors add shares of $PLTR stock to their portfolio, and 689 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- VANGUARD GROUP INC removed 22,597,915 shares (-9.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,709,080,311
- RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC removed 15,629,431 shares (-40.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,182,053,866
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 14,450,765 shares (+9.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,092,911,356
- D. E. SHAW & CO., INC. removed 8,830,658 shares (-81.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $667,862,664
- NORGES BANK added 6,728,869 shares (+59.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $508,904,362
- MORGAN STANLEY added 6,008,349 shares (+26.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $454,411,434
- GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC added 5,863,049 shares (+89.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $443,422,395
$PLTR Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $PLTR stock 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 4 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PLTR stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE MARJORIE TAYLOR GREENE purchased up to $15,000 on 02/12.
- REPRESENTATIVE GILBERT RAY CISNEROS, JR. purchased up to $15,000 on 01/24.
- REPRESENTATIVE JAMES COMER purchased up to $15,000 on 01/21.
- REPRESENTATIVE JULIE JOHNSON purchased up to $15,000 on 01/15.
