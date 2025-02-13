Insider Sale: See Remarks of $PLTR Sells 3,000 Shares

Heather A. Planishek, the See Remarks of $PLTR, sold 3,000 shares of the company on 02-11-2025 for an estimated $354,670. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 0.6% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 512,006 shares of this class of $PLTR stock.

$PLTR Insider Trading Activity

$PLTR insiders have traded $PLTR stock on the open market 178 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 178 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PLTR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

$PLTR Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 1,101 institutional investors add shares of $PLTR stock to their portfolio, and 651 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$PLTR Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $PLTR stock 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PLTR stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

