Insider Sale: See Remarks of $PLTR Sells 190,809 Shares

Stephen Andrew Cohen, the See Remarks of $PLTR, sold 190,809 shares of the company on 03-12-2025 for an estimated $15,539,160. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 16.7% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 952,199 shares of this class of $PLTR stock.
$PLTR Insider Trading Activity
$PLTR insiders have traded $PLTR stock on the open market 267 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 267 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PLTR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- ALEXANDER C. KARP (See Remarks) has made 0 purchases and 45 sales selling 37,161,063 shares for an estimated $1,896,485,531.
- PETER THIEL has made 0 purchases and 9 sales selling 28,590,737 shares for an estimated $1,054,355,035.
- STEPHEN ANDREW COHEN (See Remarks) has made 0 purchases and 53 sales selling 6,089,862 shares for an estimated $496,911,170.
- SHYAM SANKAR (See Remarks) has made 0 purchases and 46 sales selling 6,035,041 shares for an estimated $440,199,184.
- RYAN D. TAYLOR (See Remarks) has made 0 purchases and 12 sales selling 879,930 shares for an estimated $54,181,998.
- DAVID A. GLAZER (See Remarks) has made 0 purchases and 13 sales selling 478,184 shares for an estimated $34,250,882.
- HEATHER A. PLANISHEK (See Remarks) has made 0 purchases and 36 sales selling 126,422 shares for an estimated $8,592,244.
- ALEXANDER D. MOORE has made 0 purchases and 23 sales selling 120,000 shares for an estimated $7,773,924.
- LAUREN ELAINA FRIEDMAN STAT has made 0 purchases and 13 sales selling 74,001 shares for an estimated $4,650,032.
- ALEXANDRA W. SCHIFF has made 0 purchases and 17 sales selling 14,776 shares for an estimated $1,288,868.
$PLTR Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 1,146 institutional investors add shares of $PLTR stock to their portfolio, and 691 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- VANGUARD GROUP INC removed 22,597,915 shares (-9.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,709,080,311
- RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC removed 15,629,431 shares (-40.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,182,053,866
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 14,450,765 shares (+9.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,092,911,356
- D. E. SHAW & CO., INC. removed 8,830,658 shares (-81.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $667,862,664
- NORGES BANK added 6,728,869 shares (+59.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $508,904,362
- MORGAN STANLEY added 6,008,349 shares (+26.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $454,411,434
- GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC added 5,863,049 shares (+89.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $443,422,395
$PLTR Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $PLTR stock 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 5 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PLTR stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE JULIE JOHNSON has traded it 2 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $30,000 on 02/12, 01/15 and 0 sales.
- REPRESENTATIVE MARJORIE TAYLOR GREENE purchased up to $15,000 on 02/12.
- REPRESENTATIVE GILBERT RAY CISNEROS, JR. purchased up to $15,000 on 01/24.
- REPRESENTATIVE JAMES COMER purchased up to $15,000 on 01/21.
$PLTR Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $PLTR in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Bank of America Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 02/12/2025
- Morgan Stanley issued a "Cautious" rating on 01/31/2025
$PLTR Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $PLTR recently. We have seen 8 analysts offer price targets for $PLTR in the last 6 months, with a median target of $77.5.
Here are some recent targets:
- An analyst from William Blair set a target price of $84.0 on 03/05/2025
- Gil Luria from D.A. Davidson set a target price of $105.0 on 02/04/2025
- Gregg Moskowitz from Mizuho Securities set a target price of $80.0 on 02/04/2025
- Sanjit Singh from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $95.0 on 02/04/2025
- Brent Thill from Jefferies set a target price of $60.0 on 02/04/2025
- Dan Ives from Wedbush set a target price of $75.0 on 11/25/2024
- Mariana Perez Mora from Bank of America Securities set a target price of $50.0 on 09/16/2024
