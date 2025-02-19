News & Insights

Insider Sale: See Remarks of $PACB Sells 100,773 Shares

February 19, 2025 — 05:04 pm EST

Oene Mark Van, the See Remarks of $PACB, sold 100,773 shares of the company on 02-18-2025 for an estimated $189,251. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 6.3% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 1,496,681 shares of this class of $PACB stock.

$PACB Insider Trading Activity

$PACB insiders have traded $PACB stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PACB stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • CHRISTIAN O HENRY (See Remarks) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 358,816 shares for an estimated $660,800.
  • OENE MARK VAN (See Remarks) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 135,178 shares for an estimated $259,231.
  • SUSAN G. KIM (See Remarks) sold 19,782 shares for an estimated $34,064

$PACB Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 107 institutional investors add shares of $PACB stock to their portfolio, and 119 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

