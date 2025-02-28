Insider Sale: See Remarks of $OSW Sells 94,596 Shares

LEONARD I FLUXMAN, the See Remarks of $OSW, sold 94,596 shares of the company on 02-26-2025 for an estimated $1,824,936. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 5.6% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 1,592,471 shares of this class of $OSW stock.

$OSW Insider Trading Activity

$OSW insiders have traded $OSW stock on the open market 23 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 23 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $OSW stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

LEONARD I FLUXMAN (See Remarks) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 444,596 shares for an estimated $8,514,204 .

. STEPHEN LAZARUS (CFO and COO) has made 0 purchases and 9 sales selling 400,000 shares for an estimated $7,063,926 .

. ANDREW R HEYER has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 175,000 shares for an estimated $3,277,760 .

. WALTER FIELD MCLALLEN has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 25,500 shares for an estimated $486,323.

$OSW Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 117 institutional investors add shares of $OSW stock to their portfolio, and 116 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

