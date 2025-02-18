Insider Sale: See Remarks of $OKTA Sells 9,507 Shares

Larissa Schwartz, the See Remarks of $OKTA, sold 9,507 shares of the company on 02-13-2025 for an estimated $950,700. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 19.8% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 38,629 shares of this class of $OKTA stock.

$OKTA Insider Trading Activity

$OKTA insiders have traded $OKTA stock on the open market 58 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 58 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $OKTA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JACQUES FREDERIC KERREST has made 0 purchases and 30 sales selling 997,630 shares for an estimated $88,571,756 .

. TODD MCKINNON (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 690,589 shares for an estimated $53,494,631 .

. LARISSA SCHWARTZ (See Remarks) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 26,033 shares for an estimated $2,301,169 .

. BRETT TIGHE (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 11 sales selling 20,000 shares for an estimated $1,828,071 .

. JONATHAN JAMES ADDISON (Chief Revenue Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 9,850 shares for an estimated $764,648.

$OKTA Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 336 institutional investors add shares of $OKTA stock to their portfolio, and 377 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

