Insider Sale: See Remarks of $OCUL Sells 21,475 Shares

Pravin Dugel, the See Remarks of $OCUL, sold 21,475 shares of the company on 02-24-2025 for an estimated $147,533. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 0.6% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 3,520,318 shares of this class of $OCUL stock.

$OCUL Insider Trading Activity

$OCUL insiders have traded $OCUL stock on the open market 10 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 10 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $OCUL stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

PRAVIN DUGEL (See Remarks) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 42,155 shares for an estimated $333,860 .

. DONALD NOTMAN (See Remarks) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 17,420 shares for an estimated $136,239 .

. JEFFREY S. HEIER (Chief Scientific Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 6,009 shares for an estimated $47,590 .

. PETER KAISER (Chief Development Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 5,906 shares for an estimated $46,773 .

. SANJAY NAYAK (Chief Strategy Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 3,709 shares for an estimated $29,287.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$OCUL Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 86 institutional investors add shares of $OCUL stock to their portfolio, and 70 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.