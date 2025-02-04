Insider Sale: See Remarks of $OCUL Sells 11,119 Shares

Donald Notman, the See Remarks of $OCUL, sold 11,119 shares of the company on 02-04-2025 for an estimated $86,839. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 5.4% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 193,444 shares of this class of $OCUL stock.
$OCUL Insider Trading Activity
$OCUL insiders have traded $OCUL stock on the open market 8 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 8 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $OCUL stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- PRAVIN DUGEL (See Remarks) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 41,560 shares for an estimated $374,664.
- DONALD NOTMAN (See Remarks) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 17,420 shares for an estimated $136,239.
- SANJAY NAYAK (Chief Strategy Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 3,646 shares for an estimated $32,850.
- JEFFREY S. HEIER (Chief Scientific Officer) sold 2,948 shares for an estimated $26,561
- PETER KAISER (Chief Development Officer) sold 2,897 shares for an estimated $26,101
$OCUL Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 75 institutional investors add shares of $OCUL stock to their portfolio, and 62 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- ASSENAGON ASSET MANAGEMENT S.A. removed 2,825,756 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $24,131,956
- LOGOS GLOBAL MANAGEMENT LP removed 1,650,000 shares (-32.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $14,354,999
- ACUTA CAPITAL PARTNERS, LLC removed 1,581,059 shares (-57.1%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $13,755,213
- ARTISAN PARTNERS LIMITED PARTNERSHIP added 1,056,092 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $9,188,000
- WOODLINE PARTNERS LP added 1,000,000 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $8,700,000
- INVESCO LTD. added 709,573 shares (+1545.9%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $6,173,285
- POINT72 ASSET MANAGEMENT, L.P. removed 666,043 shares (-24.6%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $5,794,574
