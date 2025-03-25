News & Insights

Insider Sale: See Remarks of $NYSE: KRC Sells 6,000 Shares

March 25, 2025 — 05:16 pm EDT

A. Robert Paratte, the See Remarks of $NYSE: KRC, sold 6,000 shares of the company on 03-24-2025 for an estimated $208,438. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 6.5% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 86,743 shares of this class of $NYSE: KRC stock.

$NYSE: KRC Insider Trading Activity

$NYSE: KRC insiders have traded $NYSE: KRC stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NYSE: KRC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • A. ROBERT PARATTE (See Remarks) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 14,500 shares for an estimated $554,756.
  • HEIDI RENA ROTH (See Remarks) sold 12,000 shares for an estimated $507,303
  • ANGELA M AMAN (Chief Executive Officer) purchased 2,797 shares for an estimated $99,147
  • LAUREN N STADLER (See Remarks) sold 2,254 shares for an estimated $90,160

