Insider Sale: See Remarks of $NMRA Sells 1,978 Shares

Michael Lee Milligan, the See Remarks of $NMRA, sold 1,978 shares of the company on 02-18-2025 for an estimated $3,350. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 8.1% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 22,470 shares of this class of $NMRA stock.

$NMRA Insider Trading Activity

$NMRA insiders have traded $NMRA stock on the open market 15 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 15 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NMRA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JOSHUA PINTO (President) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 108,048 shares for an estimated $1,176,344 .

. ROBERT A. LENZ (Head of R&D) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 93,849 shares for an estimated $1,086,984 .

. MATTHEW K FUST has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 21,788 shares for an estimated $370,961 .

. DALJIT SINGH AURORA (Chief Strategy Officer) sold 8,565 shares for an estimated $14,347

$NMRA Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 76 institutional investors add shares of $NMRA stock to their portfolio, and 52 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.