Insider Sale: See Remarks of $MCRB Sells 3,338 Shares

Teresa L. Young, the See Remarks of $MCRB, sold 3,338 shares of the company on 02-18-2025 for an estimated $2,704. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 3.3% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 97,536 shares of this class of $MCRB stock.

$MCRB Insider Trading Activity

$MCRB insiders have traded $MCRB stock on the open market 15 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 15 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MCRB stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ERIC D. SHAFF (CEO and President) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 23,979 shares for an estimated $17,706 .

. MOLTKE LISA VON (See Remarks) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 9,727 shares for an estimated $7,098 .

. THOMAS DESROSIER (Chief Legal Officer and EVP) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 9,437 shares for an estimated $6,899 .

. MATTHEW R. HENN (See Remarks) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 8,864 shares for an estimated $6,454 .

. TERESA L. YOUNG (See Remarks) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 7,056 shares for an estimated $5,160.

$MCRB Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 26 institutional investors add shares of $MCRB stock to their portfolio, and 55 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

