Insider Sale: See Remarks of $LUNR Sells 4,528 Shares

Steven Vontur, the See Remarks of $LUNR, sold 4,528 shares of the company on 02-11-2025 for an estimated $88,748. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 4.2% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 104,272 shares of this class of $LUNR stock.

$LUNR Insider Trading Activity

$LUNR insiders have traded $LUNR stock on the open market 44 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 44 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LUNR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

KAMAL SEYED GHAFFARIAN has made 0 purchases and 17 sales selling 5,291,622 shares for an estimated $55,613,174 .

. TIMOTHY PRICE II CRAIN (SVP and Chief Growth Officer) has made 0 purchases and 10 sales selling 1,878,434 shares for an estimated $19,249,717 .

. STEPHEN J ALTEMUS (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 9 sales selling 2,792,950 shares for an estimated $18,070,005 .

. MICHAEL BLITZER has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 912,673 shares for an estimated $7,660,648 .

. STEVEN VONTUR (See Remarks) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 25,960 shares for an estimated $383,888.

$LUNR Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 107 institutional investors add shares of $LUNR stock to their portfolio, and 33 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

