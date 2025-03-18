Insider Sale: See Remarks of $LFST Sells 18,845 Shares

Lisa K Miller, the See Remarks of $LFST, sold 18,845 shares of the company on 03-17-2025 for an estimated $130,030. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 5.3% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 339,810 shares of this class of $LFST stock.

$LFST Insider Trading Activity

$LFST insiders have traded $LFST stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 6 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LFST stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ROBERT BESSLER has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 75,000 shares for an estimated $565,500 .

. PABLO PANTALEONI (Chief Digital Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 35,505 shares for an estimated $264,293 .

. LISA K MILLER (See Remarks) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 29,385 shares for an estimated $208,553.

$LFST Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 93 institutional investors add shares of $LFST stock to their portfolio, and 65 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$LFST Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $LFST in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Goldman Sachs issued a "Buy" rating on 12/16/2024

