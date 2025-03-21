Insider Sale: See Remarks of $KLXE Sells 6,336 Shares

Geoffrey C Stanford, the See Remarks of $KLXE, sold 6,336 shares of the company on 03-19-2025 for an estimated $23,760. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 18.0% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 28,836 shares of this class of $KLXE stock.

$KLXE Insider Trading Activity

$KLXE insiders have traded $KLXE stock on the open market 8 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 8 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $KLXE stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

KEEFER MCGOVERN LEHNER (See Remarks) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 12,000 shares for an estimated $64,045 .

. GEOFFREY C STANFORD (See Remarks) sold 6,336 shares for an estimated $23,760

$KLXE Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 24 institutional investors add shares of $KLXE stock to their portfolio, and 48 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

