Insider Sale: See Remarks of $KFY Sells 9,605 Shares

Michael Distefano, the See Remarks of $KFY, sold 9,605 shares of the company on 07-16-2025 for an estimated $694,002. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 15.0% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 54,271 shares of this class of $KFY stock.

$KFY Insider Trading Activity

$KFY insiders have traded $KFY stock on the open market 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 7 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $KFY stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

GARY D BURNISON (CEO) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 100,000 shares for an estimated $7,402,489 .

. ROBERT P ROZEK (EVP, CFO & CCO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 40,000 shares for an estimated $2,910,422 .

. MICHAEL DISTEFANO (See Remarks) sold 9,605 shares for an estimated $694,002

$KFY Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 152 institutional investors add shares of $KFY stock to their portfolio, and 157 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$KFY Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $KFY in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Truist Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 06/20/2025

$KFY Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $KFY recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $KFY in the last 6 months, with a median target of $81.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Tobey Sommer from Truist Securities set a target price of $88.0 on 06/20/2025

on 06/20/2025 Joshua Chan from UBS set a target price of $74.0 on 05/27/2025

