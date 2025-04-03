Insider Sale: See Remarks of $JOBY Sells 4,814 Shares

Kate DeHoff, the See Remarks of $JOBY, sold 4,814 shares of the company on 04-02-2025 for an estimated $28,884. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 2.1% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 224,272 shares of this class of $JOBY stock.

$JOBY Insider Trading Activity

$JOBY insiders have traded $JOBY stock on the open market 98 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 98 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $JOBY stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

PAUL CAHILL SCIARRA has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 1,333,331 shares for an estimated $10,281,648 .

. JOEBEN BEVIRT (CEO and Chief Architect) has made 0 purchases and 11 sales selling 567,625 shares for an estimated $4,410,780 .

. BONNY W SIMI (President of Operations) has made 0 purchases and 11 sales selling 168,163 shares for an estimated $1,193,850 .

. KATE DEHOFF (See Remarks) has made 0 purchases and 15 sales selling 133,565 shares for an estimated $1,024,278 .

. DIDIER PAPADOPOULOS (President of Aircraft OEM) has made 0 purchases and 21 sales selling 100,988 shares for an estimated $758,083 .

. GREGORY BOWLES (See Remarks) has made 0 purchases and 15 sales selling 68,253 shares for an estimated $495,905 .

. ERIC ALLISON (Chief Product Officer) has made 0 purchases and 9 sales selling 69,292 shares for an estimated $473,829 .

. MATTHEW FIELD (See Remarks) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 17,407 shares for an estimated $101,628 .

. SERGEY NOVIKOV (See Remarks) has made 0 purchases and 9 sales selling 4,313 shares for an estimated $30,645.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$JOBY Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 190 institutional investors add shares of $JOBY stock to their portfolio, and 68 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$JOBY Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $JOBY in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Canaccord Genuity issued a "Buy" rating on 10/28/2024

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $JOBY, check out Quiver Quantitative's $JOBY forecast page.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.