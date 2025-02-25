Insider Sale: See Remarks of $JOBY Sells 3,442 Shares

Gregory Bowles, the See Remarks of $JOBY, sold 3,442 shares of the company on 02-24-2025 for an estimated $23,440. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 8.5% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 36,949 shares of this class of $JOBY stock.

$JOBY Insider Trading Activity

$JOBY insiders have traded $JOBY stock on the open market 76 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 76 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $JOBY stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

PAUL CAHILL SCIARRA has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 1,333,330 shares for an estimated $10,009,976 .

. JOEBEN BEVIRT (CEO and Chief Architect) has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 538,032 shares for an estimated $3,972,245 .

. BONNY W SIMI (President of Operations) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 151,385 shares for an estimated $1,084,881 .

. KATE DEHOFF (See Remarks) has made 0 purchases and 11 sales selling 128,831 shares for an estimated $992,138 .

. DIDIER PAPADOPOULOS (President of Aircraft OEM) has made 0 purchases and 19 sales selling 101,274 shares for an estimated $752,444 .

. GREGORY BOWLES (See Remarks) has made 0 purchases and 13 sales selling 84,008 shares for an estimated $559,488 .

. ERIC ALLISON (Chief Product Officer) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 69,022 shares for an estimated $470,375 .

. MATTHEW FIELD (See Remarks) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 31,058 shares for an estimated $180,667 .

. SERGEY NOVIKOV (See Remarks) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 2,265 shares for an estimated $18,232.

$JOBY Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 187 institutional investors add shares of $JOBY stock to their portfolio, and 88 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

