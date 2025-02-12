Insider Sale: See Remarks of $JOBY Sells 218 Shares

Sergey Novikov, the See Remarks of $JOBY, sold 218 shares of the company on 02-11-2025 for an estimated $1,635. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 0.5% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 46,014 shares of this class of $JOBY stock.

$JOBY Insider Trading Activity

$JOBY insiders have traded $JOBY stock on the open market 68 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 68 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $JOBY stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

PAUL CAHILL SCIARRA has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 1,333,330 shares for an estimated $10,009,976 .

. JOEBEN BEVIRT (CEO and Chief Architect) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 527,247 shares for an estimated $3,892,113 .

. BONNY W SIMI (President of Operations) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 142,757 shares for an estimated $1,020,775 .

. KATE DEHOFF (See Remarks) has made 0 purchases and 10 sales selling 121,928 shares for an estimated $940,849 .

. DIDIER PAPADOPOULOS (President of Aircraft OEM) has made 0 purchases and 17 sales selling 79,989 shares for an estimated $591,236 .

. GREGORY BOWLES (See Remarks) has made 0 purchases and 11 sales selling 67,958 shares for an estimated $431,269 .

. ERIC ALLISON (Chief Product Officer) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 62,119 shares for an estimated $419,085 .

. MATTHEW FIELD (See Remarks) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 31,058 shares for an estimated $180,667 .

. SERGEY NOVIKOV (See Remarks) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 2,265 shares for an estimated $18,232.

$JOBY Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 163 institutional investors add shares of $JOBY stock to their portfolio, and 77 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

