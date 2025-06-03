Insider Sale: See Remarks of $JETMF Sells 20,000 Shares

Ryan Goepel, the See Remarks of $JETMF, sold 20,000 shares of the company on 05-30-2025 for an estimated $12,000. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 1.2% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 1,641,557 shares of this class of $JETMF stock.

$JETMF Insider Trading Activity

$JETMF insiders have traded $JETMF stock on the open market 8 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 4 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $JETMF stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

OAK PARTNERS, LLC RED has made 2 purchases buying 800,000 shares for an estimated $583,200 and 2 sales selling 1,162,500 shares for an estimated $534,750 .

and 2 sales selling 1,162,500 shares for an estimated . KRZYSZTOF W. JAMROZ has made 2 purchases buying 1,162,500 shares for an estimated $534,750 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. RYAN GOEPEL (See Remarks) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 32,045 shares for an estimated $19,708.

