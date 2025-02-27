Insider Sale: SEE REMARKS of $IOT Sells 12,928 Shares

John Bicket, the SEE REMARKS of $IOT, sold 12,928 shares of the company on 02-25-2025 for an estimated $643,036. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 2.2% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 567,000 shares of this class of $IOT stock.

$IOT Insider Trading Activity

$IOT insiders have traded $IOT stock on the open market 524 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 524 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $IOT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

SANJIT BISWAS (CHIEF EXECUTVE OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 190 sales selling 3,024,000 shares for an estimated $143,262,429 .

. JOHN BICKET (SEE REMARKS) has made 0 purchases and 174 sales selling 2,974,000 shares for an estimated $142,025,458 .

. MARC L ANDREESSEN has made 0 purchases and 19 sales selling 442,918 shares for an estimated $20,055,588 .

. PARALLEL FUND IV, L.P. AH has made 0 purchases and 19 sales selling 442,918 shares for an estimated $20,055,588 .

. HOROWITZ LSV FUND I, L.P. ANDREESSEN has made 0 purchases and 19 sales selling 442,918 shares for an estimated $20,055,588 .

. HOROWITZ LSV FUND III, L.P. ANDREESSEN has made 0 purchases and 19 sales selling 442,918 shares for an estimated $20,055,588 .

. DOMINIC PHILLIPS (SEE REMARKS) has made 0 purchases and 19 sales selling 255,015 shares for an estimated $11,877,258 .

. ADAM ELTOUKHY (SEE REMARKS) has made 0 purchases and 34 sales selling 234,512 shares for an estimated $11,258,766 .

. LARA CAIMI (PRESIDENT, WORLDWIDE FIELD OPS) has made 0 purchases and 13 sales selling 220,444 shares for an estimated $10,113,962 .

. JAMES ANDREW MUNK (CHIEF ACCOUNTING OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 12 sales selling 35,843 shares for an estimated $1,654,732 .

. JONATHAN CHADWICK has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 34,706 shares for an estimated $1,588,747 .

. VENTURE VIII-B, LLC GC has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 23,324 shares for an estimated $1,112,197.

$IOT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 253 institutional investors add shares of $IOT stock to their portfolio, and 184 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

