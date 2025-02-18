Insider Sale: See Remarks of $INSP Sells 3,341 Shares

Randy Ban, the See Remarks of $INSP, sold 3,341 shares of the company on 02-13-2025 for an estimated $624,648. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 29.9% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 7,843 shares of this class of $INSP stock.

$INSP Insider Trading Activity

$INSP insiders have traded $INSP stock on the open market 20 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 20 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $INSP stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

RANDY BAN (See Remarks) has made 0 purchases and 10 sales selling 25,584 shares for an estimated $4,694,765 .

. JOHN RONDONI (Chief Technology Officer) has made 0 purchases and 9 sales selling 14,375 shares for an estimated $2,751,404 .

. SHAWN MCCORMICK sold 800 shares for an estimated $176,000

$INSP Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 170 institutional investors add shares of $INSP stock to their portfolio, and 210 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

