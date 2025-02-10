Insider Sale: See Remarks of $HLT Sells 2,914 Shares

Christopher W Silcock, the See Remarks of $HLT, sold 2,914 shares of the company on 02-07-2025 for an estimated $785,439. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 4.0% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 70,453 shares of this class of $HLT stock.

$HLT Insider Trading Activity

$HLT insiders have traded $HLT stock on the open market 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $HLT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

CHRISTOPHER J NASSETTA (See Remarks) sold 40,653 shares for an estimated $10,928,745

MICHAEL W DUFFY (See Remarks) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 37,723 shares for an estimated $9,264,680 .

. LAURA FUENTES (See Remarks) sold 4,919 shares for an estimated $1,067,423

JUDITH MCHALE has made 2 purchases buying 4,750 shares for an estimated $1,001,360 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales.

$HLT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 452 institutional investors add shares of $HLT stock to their portfolio, and 446 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

