Insider Sale: See Remarks of $H Sells 1,000 Shares

Kinsey Wolf, the See Remarks of $H, sold 1,000 shares of the company on 03-19-2025 for an estimated $122,950. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 55.2% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 810 shares of this class of $H stock.

$H Insider Trading Activity

$H insiders have traded $H stock on the open market 13 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 13 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $H stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

& TOM PRITZKER FOUNDATION MARGOT sold 1,642,251 shares for an estimated $249,999,869

JOAN BOTTARINI (See Remarks) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 7,641 shares for an estimated $1,244,479 .

. MARK R VONDRASEK (See Remarks) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 3,776 shares for an estimated $604,140 .

. DAVID UDELL (See Remarks) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 2,928 shares for an estimated $458,017 .

. SUSAN D KRONICK sold 1,600 shares for an estimated $226,848

KINSEY WOLF (See Remarks) sold 1,000 shares for an estimated $122,950

$H Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 196 institutional investors add shares of $H stock to their portfolio, and 241 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$H Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $H in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Evercore ISI issued a "Outperform" rating on 03/05/2025

Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 10/22/2024

$H Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $H recently. We have seen 6 analysts offer price targets for $H in the last 6 months, with a median target of $169.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Patrick Scholes from Truist Financial set a target price of $163.0 on 02/18/2025

on 02/18/2025 David Katz from Jefferies set a target price of $176.0 on 01/02/2025

on 01/02/2025 Daniel Politzer from Wells Fargo set a target price of $178.0 on 10/22/2024

on 10/22/2024 Shaun Kelley from Bank of America Securities set a target price of $175.0 on 10/21/2024

on 10/21/2024 Garrett Nelson from CFRA set a target price of $155.0 on 10/17/2024

on 10/17/2024 Michael Bellisario from Robert W. Baird set a target price of $157.0 on 10/17/2024

