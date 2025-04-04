Insider Sale: See Remarks of $GO Sells 1,931 Shares

Andrea Renee Bortner, the See Remarks of $GO, sold 1,931 shares of the company on 04-02-2025 for an estimated $26,628. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 6.7% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 27,106 shares of this class of $GO stock.

$GO Insider Trading Activity

$GO insiders have traded $GO stock on the open market 23 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 6 have been purchases and 17 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $GO stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ERIK D. RAGATZ has made 2 purchases buying 275,000 shares for an estimated $4,028,750 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. ERIC J. JR. LINDBERG has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 71,025 shares for an estimated $1,033,550 .

. KENNETH W. ALTERMAN purchased 25,000 shares for an estimated $297,000

ANDREA RENEE BORTNER (See Remarks) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 17,213 shares for an estimated $215,482 .

. STEVEN K. WILSON (EVP, Chief Purchasing Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 13,159 shares for an estimated $161,384 .

. JOHN E. BACHMAN purchased 14,000 shares for an estimated $159,040

PAMELA B. BURKE (EVP, Chief Stores Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 11,739 shares for an estimated $144,100 .

. CHRISTOPHER M MILLER (Chief Financial Officer) purchased 10,000 shares for an estimated $116,800

CAREY F. JAROS purchased 5,000 shares for an estimated $57,000

LUKE D THOMPSON (EVP, GC and Secretary) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 4,747 shares for an estimated $55,893 .

. LINDSAY E. GRAY (SVP, Accounting) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 4,597 shares for an estimated $55,507 .

. RAMESH CHIKKALA (EVP, Chief Operations Officer) sold 2,506 shares for an estimated $28,418

$GO Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 115 institutional investors add shares of $GO stock to their portfolio, and 133 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$GO Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $GO in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Bernstein issued a "Outperform" rating on 10/17/2024

$GO Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $GO recently. We have seen 5 analysts offer price targets for $GO in the last 6 months, with a median target of $17.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Jeremy Hamblin from Craig-Hallum set a target price of $17.0 on 11/06/2024

on 11/06/2024 Katy Hallberg from D.A. Davidson set a target price of $17.0 on 11/06/2024

on 11/06/2024 Anthony Chukumba from Loop Capital Markets set a target price of $16.0 on 10/31/2024

on 10/31/2024 Joseph Feldman from Telsey Advisory set a target price of $19.0 on 10/30/2024

on 10/30/2024 Robert Ohmes from Bank of America Securities set a target price of $17.0 on 10/30/2024

