Insider Sale: See Remarks of $FPH Sells 18,496 Shares

Kim Tobler, the See Remarks of $FPH, sold 18,496 shares of the company on 03-08-2025 for an estimated $106,906. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 50.8% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 17,927 shares of this class of $FPH stock.

$FPH Insider Trading Activity

$FPH insiders have traded $FPH stock on the open market 58 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 57 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FPH stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

CAPITAL GROUP, LP LUXOR has made 0 purchases and 55 sales selling 9,166,515 shares for an estimated $28,717,926 .

. SAM LEVINSON purchased 3,283,024 shares for an estimated $10,341,525

KIM TOBLER (See Remarks) sold 18,496 shares for an estimated $106,906

WILLIAM BROWNING sold 11,644 shares for an estimated $44,712

$FPH Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 34 institutional investors add shares of $FPH stock to their portfolio, and 36 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

