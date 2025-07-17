Insider Sale: See Remarks of $ETNB Sells 10,461 Shares

Quoc Le-Nguyen, the See Remarks of $ETNB, sold 10,461 shares of the company on 07-15-2025 for an estimated $115,280. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 3.3% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 309,364 shares of this class of $ETNB stock.
$ETNB Insider Trading Activity
$ETNB insiders have traded $ETNB stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ETNB stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. RA purchased 5,714,285 shares for an estimated $49,999,993
- QUOC LE-NGUYEN (See Remarks) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 25,790 shares for an estimated $206,487.
- CHARLES MCWHERTER has made 2 purchases buying 15,000 shares for an estimated $99,850 and 0 sales.
$ETNB Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 139 institutional investors add shares of $ETNB stock to their portfolio, and 55 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- RA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. added 5,714,285 shares (+40.3%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $41,542,851
- RTW INVESTMENTS, LP removed 5,510,534 shares (-73.7%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $40,061,582
- BVF INC/IL removed 4,333,885 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $31,507,343
- SUVRETTA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC added 4,132,548 shares (+40.5%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $30,043,623
- JANUS HENDERSON GROUP PLC added 3,948,849 shares (+23.9%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $28,708,132
- INFINITUM ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC added 3,635,000 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $26,426,450
- DEEP TRACK CAPITAL, LP added 2,838,084 shares (+43.8%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $20,632,870
$ETNB Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $ETNB in the last several months. We have seen 4 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 03/13/2025
- HC Wainwright & Co. issued a "Buy" rating on 02/28/2025
- Wolfe Research issued a "Outperform" rating on 02/04/2025
- UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 01/31/2025
$ETNB Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $ETNB recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $ETNB in the last 6 months, with a median target of $23.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Andrea Newkirk from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $11.0 on 03/14/2025
- Geoff Meacham from Citigroup set a target price of $25.0 on 03/13/2025
- Ed Arce from HC Wainwright & Co. set a target price of $21.0 on 02/28/2025
- Eliana Merle from UBS set a target price of $38.0 on 01/31/2025
