Insider Sale: See Remarks of $ETNB Sells 10,461 Shares

Quoc Le-Nguyen, the See Remarks of $ETNB, sold 10,461 shares of the company on 07-15-2025 for an estimated $115,280. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 3.3% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 309,364 shares of this class of $ETNB stock.

$ETNB Insider Trading Activity

$ETNB insiders have traded $ETNB stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ETNB stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. RA purchased 5,714,285 shares for an estimated $49,999,993

QUOC LE-NGUYEN (See Remarks) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 25,790 shares for an estimated $206,487 .

. CHARLES MCWHERTER has made 2 purchases buying 15,000 shares for an estimated $99,850 and 0 sales.

$ETNB Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 139 institutional investors add shares of $ETNB stock to their portfolio, and 55 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$ETNB Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $ETNB in the last several months. We have seen 4 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 03/13/2025

HC Wainwright & Co. issued a "Buy" rating on 02/28/2025

Wolfe Research issued a "Outperform" rating on 02/04/2025

UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 01/31/2025

$ETNB Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $ETNB recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $ETNB in the last 6 months, with a median target of $23.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Andrea Newkirk from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $11.0 on 03/14/2025

on 03/14/2025 Geoff Meacham from Citigroup set a target price of $25.0 on 03/13/2025

on 03/13/2025 Ed Arce from HC Wainwright & Co. set a target price of $21.0 on 02/28/2025

on 02/28/2025 Eliana Merle from UBS set a target price of $38.0 on 01/31/2025

