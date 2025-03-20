Insider Sale: See Remarks of $EOLS Sells 27,904 Shares

Rui Avelar, the See Remarks of $EOLS, sold 27,904 shares of the company on 03-18-2025 for an estimated $369,867. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 7.1% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 362,467 shares of this class of $EOLS stock.

$EOLS Insider Trading Activity

$EOLS insiders have traded $EOLS stock on the open market 8 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 8 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $EOLS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DAVID MOATAZEDI (See Remarks) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 113,878 shares for an estimated $1,484,215 .

. RUI AVELAR (See Remarks) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 30,156 shares for an estimated $394,305 .

. KARAH HERDMAN PARSCHAUER sold 12,888 shares for an estimated $167,465

SANDRA BEAVER (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 10,582 shares for an estimated $136,453 .

. TOMOKO YAMAGISHI-DRESSLER (Chief Marketing Officer) sold 4,536 shares for an estimated $60,124

$EOLS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 73 institutional investors add shares of $EOLS stock to their portfolio, and 91 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$EOLS Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $EOLS in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 03/05/2025

H.C. Wainwright issued a "Buy" rating on 10/03/2024

