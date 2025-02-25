Insider Sale: See Remarks of $DKNG Sells 219,064 Shares

Jason Robins, the See Remarks of $DKNG, sold 219,064 shares of the company on 02-25-2025 for an estimated $9,369,367. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 6.1% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 3,347,527 shares of this class of $DKNG stock.

$DKNG Insider Trading Activity

$DKNG insiders have traded $DKNG stock on the open market 26 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 26 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $DKNG stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

PAUL LIBERMAN (See Remarks) has made 0 purchases and 12 sales selling 2,031,386 shares for an estimated $83,425,716 .

. JASON ROBINS (See Remarks) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 869,802 shares for an estimated $37,419,009 .

. MATTHEW KALISH (See Remarks) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 587,585 shares for an estimated $27,645,609 .

. R STANTON DODGE (Chief Legal Officer) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 392,969 shares for an estimated $17,504,300.

$DKNG Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 342 institutional investors add shares of $DKNG stock to their portfolio, and 472 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

