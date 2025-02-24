News & Insights

Insider Sale: See Remarks of $CTVA Sells 26,560 Shares

February 24, 2025 — 06:01 pm EST

Written by Quiver InsiderRadar for Quiver Quantitative->

BRIAN TITUS, the See Remarks of $CTVA, sold 26,560 shares of the company on 02-20-2025 for an estimated $1,692,934. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 70.1% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 11,347 shares of this class of $CTVA stock.

$CTVA Insider Trading Activity

$CTVA insiders have traded $CTVA stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CTVA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • CHARLES V. MAGRO (Chief Executive Officer) sold 46,905 shares for an estimated $2,993,477
  • CORNEL B FUERER (SVP, Gen Counsel and Secretary) sold 37,672 shares for an estimated $2,388,367
  • BRIAN TITUS (See Remarks) sold 26,560 shares for an estimated $1,692,934

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$CTVA Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 538 institutional investors add shares of $CTVA stock to their portfolio, and 589 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$CTVA Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $CTVA stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CTVA stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.


This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.


This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

