Insider Sale: See remarks of $CORZ Sells 50,000 Shares

TODD M DUCHENE, the See remarks of $CORZ, sold 50,000 shares of the company on 06-04-2025 for an estimated $615,745. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 2.4% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 2,050,102 shares of this class of $CORZ stock.

$CORZ Insider Trading Activity

$CORZ insiders have traded $CORZ stock on the open market 15 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 12 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CORZ stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ADAM TAYLOR SULLIVAN (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 480,721 shares for an estimated $7,432,762 .

. TODD M DUCHENE (See remarks) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 326,008 shares for an estimated $4,219,840 .

. TODD A BECKER sold 134,250 shares for an estimated $1,443,214

YADIN ROZOV purchased 110,000 shares for an estimated $1,195,370

JORDAN LEVY purchased 62,500 shares for an estimated $500,506

ERIC STANTON WEISS purchased 6,000 shares for an estimated $50,750

DENISE MARIE BRUCIA STERLING (Chief Financial Officer) sold 802 shares for an estimated $12,544

$CORZ Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 219 institutional investors add shares of $CORZ stock to their portfolio, and 173 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$CORZ Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $CORZ in the last several months. We have seen 5 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Citigroup issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/22/2025

Oppenheimer issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/14/2025

H.C. Wainwright issued a "Buy" rating on 03/11/2025

Craig-Hallum issued a "Buy" rating on 01/21/2025

Jefferies issued a "Buy" rating on 01/01/2025

$CORZ Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $CORZ recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $CORZ in the last 6 months, with a median target of $22.0.

Here are some recent targets:

George Sutton from Craig-Hallum set a target price of $24.0 on 01/21/2025

on 01/21/2025 Jonathan Petersen from Jefferies set a target price of $20.0 on 01/01/2025

