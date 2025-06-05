Insider Sale: See remarks of $CORZ Sells 50,000 Shares

TODD M DUCHENE, the See remarks of $CORZ, sold 50,000 shares of the company on 06-04-2025 for an estimated $615,745. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 2.4% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 2,050,102 shares of this class of $CORZ stock.
$CORZ Insider Trading Activity
$CORZ insiders have traded $CORZ stock on the open market 15 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 12 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CORZ stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- ADAM TAYLOR SULLIVAN (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 480,721 shares for an estimated $7,432,762.
- TODD M DUCHENE (See remarks) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 326,008 shares for an estimated $4,219,840.
- TODD A BECKER sold 134,250 shares for an estimated $1,443,214
- YADIN ROZOV purchased 110,000 shares for an estimated $1,195,370
- JORDAN LEVY purchased 62,500 shares for an estimated $500,506
- ERIC STANTON WEISS purchased 6,000 shares for an estimated $50,750
- DENISE MARIE BRUCIA STERLING (Chief Financial Officer) sold 802 shares for an estimated $12,544
$CORZ Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 219 institutional investors add shares of $CORZ stock to their portfolio, and 173 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- BERYL CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC removed 18,179,586 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $131,620,202
- DRIEHAUS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC removed 10,264,204 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $74,312,836
- SITUATIONAL AWARENESS LP added 4,521,578 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $32,736,224
- CLEARLINE CAPITAL LP added 3,308,100 shares (+157.8%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $23,950,644
- DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP added 2,830,764 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $20,494,731
- JERICHO CAPITAL ASSET MANAGEMENT L.P. removed 2,792,870 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $20,220,378
- RUSH ISLAND MANAGEMENT, LP removed 2,716,800 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $38,171,040
$CORZ Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $CORZ in the last several months. We have seen 5 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Citigroup issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/22/2025
- Oppenheimer issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/14/2025
- H.C. Wainwright issued a "Buy" rating on 03/11/2025
- Craig-Hallum issued a "Buy" rating on 01/21/2025
- Jefferies issued a "Buy" rating on 01/01/2025
$CORZ Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $CORZ recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $CORZ in the last 6 months, with a median target of $22.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- George Sutton from Craig-Hallum set a target price of $24.0 on 01/21/2025
- Jonathan Petersen from Jefferies set a target price of $20.0 on 01/01/2025
