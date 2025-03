Insider Sale: See Remarks of $CNH Sells 12,935 Shares

Stefano Pampalone, the See Remarks of $CNH, sold 12,935 shares of the company on 03-04-2025 for an estimated $150,563. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 3.0% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 417,383 shares of this class of $CNH stock.

$CNH Insider Trading Activity

$CNH insiders have traded $CNH stock on the open market 10 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 10 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CNH stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

GERRIT A. MARX (Chief Executive Officer) sold 320,472 shares for an estimated $3,730,294

ODDONE INCISA (Chief Financial Officer) sold 32,910 shares for an estimated $383,072

SUZANNE HEYWOOD sold 24,213 shares for an estimated $281,839

STEFANO PAMPALONE (See Remarks) sold 12,935 shares for an estimated $150,563

ROBERTO RUSSO (See Remarks) sold 11,156 shares for an estimated $129,855

KELLY MANLEY (Chief Human Resources Officer) sold 5,613 shares for an estimated $65,335

JAY SCHROEDER (Chief Technology Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 2,090 shares for an estimated $24,327 .

. DOUGLAS MACLEOD (President, Financial Services) sold 1,697 shares for an estimated $19,753

HUMAYUN CHISHTI (President, Construction) sold 1,132 shares for an estimated $13,176

