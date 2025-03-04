Insider Sale: See Remarks of $CNH Sells 11,156 Shares

Roberto Russo, the See Remarks of $CNH, sold 11,156 shares of the company on 03-04-2025 for an estimated $129,855. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 5.8% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 182,791 shares of this class of $CNH stock.

$CNH Insider Trading Activity

$CNH insiders have traded $CNH stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CNH stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ROBERTO RUSSO (See Remarks) sold 11,156 shares for an estimated $129,855

KELLY MANLEY (Chief Human Resources Officer) sold 5,613 shares for an estimated $65,335

HUMAYUN CHISHTI (President, Construction) sold 1,132 shares for an estimated $13,176

