Insider Sale: See Remarks of $CI Sells 9,944 Shares

Noelle K Eder, the See Remarks of $CI, sold 9,944 shares of the company on 03-07-2025 for an estimated $3,182,080. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 42.6% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 13,406 shares of this class of $CI stock.
$CI Insider Trading Activity
$CI insiders have traded $CI stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- DAVID CORDANI (Chairman & CEO) sold 26,527 shares for an estimated $8,173,499
- NOELLE K EDER (See Remarks) sold 9,944 shares for an estimated $3,182,080
- NICOLE S JONES (See Remarks) sold 4,904 shares for an estimated $1,511,020
$CI Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 633 institutional investors add shares of $CI stock to their portfolio, and 929 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- T. ROWE PRICE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC. added 2,623,729 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $724,516,526
- FMR LLC removed 1,764,916 shares (-12.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $487,363,904
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO added 1,317,489 shares (+35.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $363,811,412
- PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ removed 1,117,751 shares (-9.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $308,655,761
- BOSTON PARTNERS removed 1,080,728 shares (-62.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $298,432,229
- BLACKROCK, INC. removed 751,711 shares (-3.1%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $207,577,475
- GQG PARTNERS LLC added 737,099 shares (+22.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $203,542,517
$CI Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $CI stock 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CI stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE purchased up to $50,000 on 02/24.
- REPRESENTATIVE GILBERT RAY CISNEROS, JR. sold up to $15,000 on 01/24.
- REPRESENTATIVE JULIE JOHNSON purchased up to $15,000 on 01/15.
- REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN sold up to $15,000 on 01/13.
