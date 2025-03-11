Insider Sale: See Remarks of $CI Sells 9,944 Shares

Noelle K Eder, the See Remarks of $CI, sold 9,944 shares of the company on 03-07-2025 for an estimated $3,182,080. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 42.6% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 13,406 shares of this class of $CI stock.

$CI Insider Trading Activity

$CI insiders have traded $CI stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DAVID CORDANI (Chairman & CEO) sold 26,527 shares for an estimated $8,173,499

NOELLE K EDER (See Remarks) sold 9,944 shares for an estimated $3,182,080

NICOLE S JONES (See Remarks) sold 4,904 shares for an estimated $1,511,020

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$CI Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 633 institutional investors add shares of $CI stock to their portfolio, and 929 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$CI Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $CI stock 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CI stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.