Insider Sale: See Remarks of $CECO Sells 5,601 Shares

Peter K. Johansson, the See Remarks of $CECO, sold 5,601 shares of the company on 03-27-2025 for an estimated $135,264. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 6.2% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 84,660 shares of this class of $CECO stock.

$CECO Insider Trading Activity

$CECO insiders have traded $CECO stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CECO stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

RICHARD F WALLMAN has made 2 purchases buying 15,000 shares for an estimated $377,766 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. PETER K. JOHANSSON (See Remarks) sold 5,601 shares for an estimated $135,264

$CECO Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 75 institutional investors add shares of $CECO stock to their portfolio, and 103 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$CECO Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $CECO in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

H.C. Wainwright issued a "Buy" rating on 10/30/2024

