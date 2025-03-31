Insider Sale: See Remarks of $CECO Sells 5,601 Shares

Peter K. Johansson, the See Remarks of $CECO, sold 5,601 shares of the company on 03-27-2025 for an estimated $135,264. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 6.2% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 84,660 shares of this class of $CECO stock.
$CECO Insider Trading Activity
$CECO insiders have traded $CECO stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CECO stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- RICHARD F WALLMAN has made 2 purchases buying 15,000 shares for an estimated $377,766 and 0 sales.
- PETER K. JOHANSSON (See Remarks) sold 5,601 shares for an estimated $135,264
$CECO Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 75 institutional investors add shares of $CECO stock to their portfolio, and 103 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- FMR LLC added 1,010,712 shares (+128.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $30,553,823
- HOOD RIVER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC added 673,050 shares (+63.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $20,346,301
- VOYA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC added 635,931 shares (+6409.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $19,224,194
- ARROWSTREET CAPITAL, LIMITED PARTNERSHIP removed 344,041 shares (-77.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $10,400,359
- NUVEEN ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 315,032 shares (-72.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $9,523,417
- DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP removed 307,042 shares (-17.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $9,281,879
- ACK ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC added 290,800 shares (+29.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $8,790,884
$CECO Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $CECO in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- H.C. Wainwright issued a "Buy" rating on 10/30/2024
