Insider Sale: See remarks of $BRX Sells 14,540 Shares

STEVEN F SIEGEL, the See remarks of $BRX, sold 14,540 shares of the company on 02-26-2025 for an estimated $400,577. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 4.1% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 338,117 shares of this class of $BRX stock.
$BRX Insider Trading Activity
$BRX insiders have traded $BRX stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BRX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- STEVEN F SIEGEL (See remarks) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 50,000 shares for an estimated $1,427,773.
- BRIAN T FINNEGAN (See remarks) sold 30,000 shares for an estimated $828,600
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
$BRX Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 217 institutional investors add shares of $BRX stock to their portfolio, and 181 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC removed 2,967,837 shares (-71.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $82,624,582
- NORTHERN TRUST CORP added 2,388,264 shares (+96.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $66,489,269
- INVESCO LTD. added 2,180,541 shares (+61.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $60,706,261
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC removed 1,855,030 shares (-59.8%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $51,644,035
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 1,683,370 shares (+4.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $46,865,020
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO removed 1,423,821 shares (-37.8%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $39,639,176
- DEUTSCHE BANK AG\ added 1,404,034 shares (+31.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $39,088,306
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.