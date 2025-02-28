Insider Sale: See remarks of $BRX Sells 14,540 Shares

STEVEN F SIEGEL, the See remarks of $BRX, sold 14,540 shares of the company on 02-26-2025 for an estimated $400,577. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 4.1% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 338,117 shares of this class of $BRX stock.

$BRX Insider Trading Activity

$BRX insiders have traded $BRX stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BRX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

STEVEN F SIEGEL (See remarks) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 50,000 shares for an estimated $1,427,773 .

. BRIAN T FINNEGAN (See remarks) sold 30,000 shares for an estimated $828,600

$BRX Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 217 institutional investors add shares of $BRX stock to their portfolio, and 181 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.