Insider Sale: See Remarks of $BE Sells 8,733 Shares

Maciej Kurzymski, the See Remarks of $BE, sold 8,733 shares of the company on 06-16-2025 for an estimated $199,025. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 7.4% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 109,860 shares of this class of $BE stock.

$BE Insider Trading Activity

$BE insiders have traded $BE stock on the open market 13 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 13 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BE stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

KR SRIDHAR (Chairman & CEO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 78,028 shares for an estimated $1,631,045 .

. SHAWN MARIE SODERBERG (See Remarks) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 22,740 shares for an estimated $550,831 .

. AMAN JOSHI (Chief Commercial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 18,629 shares for an estimated $445,322 .

. SATISH CHITOORI (Chief Operations Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 10,926 shares for an estimated $265,806 .

$BE Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 199 institutional investors add shares of $BE stock to their portfolio, and 228 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$BE Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $BE in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

RBC Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 04/01/2025

$BE Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $BE recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $BE in the last 6 months, with a median target of $26.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Maheep Mandloi from Mizuho Securities set a target price of $26.0 on 05/05/2025

on 05/05/2025 Chris Dendrinos from RBC Capital set a target price of $26.0 on 04/14/2025

