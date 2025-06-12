Insider Sale: See Remarks of $AVDX Sells 62,585 Shares

Todd Alan Cunningham, the See Remarks of $AVDX, sold 62,585 shares of the company on 06-10-2025 for an estimated $612,738. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 12.4% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 443,410 shares of this class of $AVDX stock.

$AVDX Insider Trading Activity

$AVDX insiders have traded $AVDX stock on the open market 45 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 45 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AVDX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MICHAEL PRAEGER (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 9 sales selling 218,437 shares for an estimated $1,816,751 .

. TODD ALAN CUNNINGHAM (See Remarks) has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 84,769 shares for an estimated $795,909 .

. DANIEL DREES (President) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 60,754 shares for an estimated $517,008 .

. JOEL WILHITE (See Remarks) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 53,117 shares for an estimated $448,176 .

. ANGELIC GIBSON (See Remarks) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 34,513 shares for an estimated $285,488 .

. RYAN STAHL (See Remarks) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 27,915 shares for an estimated $231,265.

$AVDX Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 100 institutional investors add shares of $AVDX stock to their portfolio, and 122 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

