Insider Sale: See Remarks of $AVDX Sells 20,725 Shares

Joel Wilhite, the See Remarks of $AVDX, sold 20,725 shares of the company on 02-28-2025 for an estimated $157,385. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 2.5% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 813,430 shares of this class of $AVDX stock.

$AVDX Insider Trading Activity

$AVDX insiders have traded $AVDX stock on the open market 53 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 53 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AVDX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MICHAEL PRAEGER (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 139,332 shares for an estimated $1,327,455 .

. ANGELIC GIBSON (See Remarks) has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 65,811 shares for an estimated $648,871 .

. DANIEL DREES (President) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 55,307 shares for an estimated $478,158 .

. TODD ALAN CUNNINGHAM (See Remarks) has made 0 purchases and 9 sales selling 48,331 shares for an estimated $462,374 .

. RYAN STAHL (See Remarks) has made 0 purchases and 11 sales selling 51,927 shares for an estimated $444,521 .

. JOEL WILHITE (See Remarks) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 50,642 shares for an estimated $436,822 .

. JAMES E HAUSMAN sold 25,000 shares for an estimated $281,287

TERESA MACKINTOSH has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 13,716 shares for an estimated $156,783.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$AVDX Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 114 institutional investors add shares of $AVDX stock to their portfolio, and 109 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.