Insider Sale: See Remarks of $ASLE Sells 2,247 Shares

Martin Garmendia, the See Remarks of $ASLE, sold 2,247 shares of the company on 06-17-2025 for an estimated $13,347. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 1.4% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 158,900 shares of this class of $ASLE stock.
$ASLE Insider Trading Activity
$ASLE insiders have traded $ASLE stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 6 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ASLE stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- ENRIQUE PIZZI (Chief Information Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 3,526 shares for an estimated $21,184.
- GARY EDMUND JONES (See Remarks) sold 2,798 shares for an estimated $16,788
- MARTIN GARMENDIA (See Remarks) sold 2,247 shares for an estimated $13,347
- FREDERICK CRAIG WRIGHT (See Remarks) sold 1,871 shares for an estimated $11,226
- BENJAMIN THOMAS TSCHIRHART (See Remarks) sold 466 shares for an estimated $2,796
$ASLE Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 81 institutional investors add shares of $ASLE stock to their portfolio, and 68 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- LEONARD GREEN & PARTNERS, L.P. removed 6,428,571 shares (-67.2%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $48,149,996
- FMR LLC removed 2,090,047 shares (-99.4%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $15,654,452
- M3F, INC. added 1,541,724 shares (+97.7%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $11,547,512
- ALTRAVUE CAPITAL, LLC removed 1,416,187 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $8,921,978
- JANUS HENDERSON GROUP PLC removed 1,397,001 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $8,801,106
- ALYESKA INVESTMENT GROUP, L.P. removed 753,589 shares (-68.5%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $5,644,381
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC added 675,381 shares (+211.6%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $5,058,603
