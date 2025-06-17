Insider Sale: See Remarks of $ASLE Sells 2,247 Shares

Martin Garmendia, the See Remarks of $ASLE, sold 2,247 shares of the company on 06-17-2025 for an estimated $13,347. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 1.4% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 158,900 shares of this class of $ASLE stock.

$ASLE Insider Trading Activity

$ASLE insiders have traded $ASLE stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 6 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ASLE stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ENRIQUE PIZZI (Chief Information Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 3,526 shares for an estimated $21,184 .

. GARY EDMUND JONES (See Remarks) sold 2,798 shares for an estimated $16,788

MARTIN GARMENDIA (See Remarks) sold 2,247 shares for an estimated $13,347

FREDERICK CRAIG WRIGHT (See Remarks) sold 1,871 shares for an estimated $11,226

BENJAMIN THOMAS TSCHIRHART (See Remarks) sold 466 shares for an estimated $2,796

$ASLE Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 81 institutional investors add shares of $ASLE stock to their portfolio, and 68 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

