Insider Sale: See Remarks of $ARQT Sells 1,200 Shares

Todd Franklin Watanabe, the See Remarks of $ARQT, sold 1,200 shares of the company on 03-17-2025 for an estimated $21,137. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 0.1% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 928,914 shares of this class of $ARQT stock.

$ARQT Insider Trading Activity

$ARQT insiders have traded $ARQT stock on the open market 35 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 32 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ARQT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

PATRICK BURNETT (See Remarks) has made 0 purchases and 12 sales selling 179,673 shares for an estimated $2,156,693 .

. TODD FRANKLIN WATANABE (See Remarks) has made 1 purchase buying 2,038 shares for an estimated $14,482 and 6 sales selling 74,387 shares for an estimated $941,303 .

and 6 sales selling 74,387 shares for an estimated . HOWARD G. WELGUS has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 60,000 shares for an estimated $708,152 .

. MASARU MATSUDA (See Remarks) has made 1 purchase buying 1,657 shares for an estimated $11,774 and 4 sales selling 18,391 shares for an estimated $209,154 .

and 4 sales selling 18,391 shares for an estimated . DAVID JOSEPH TOPPER (Chief Financial Officer) sold 11,626 shares for an estimated $110,264

TERRIE CURRAN sold 8,687 shares for an estimated $94,238

LARRY TODD EDWARDS (See Remarks) has made 1 purchase buying 1,093 shares for an estimated $7,766 and 2 sales selling 5,898 shares for an estimated $64,892.

$ARQT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 98 institutional investors add shares of $ARQT stock to their portfolio, and 114 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$ARQT Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $ARQT in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Jefferies issued a "Buy" rating on 03/11/2025

H.C. Wainwright issued a "Buy" rating on 12/30/2024

$ARQT Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $ARQT recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $ARQT in the last 6 months, with a median target of $19.0.

Here are some recent targets:

An analyst from Jefferies set a target price of $19.0 on 03/11/2025

on 03/11/2025 Douglas Tsao from H.C. Wainwright set a target price of $19.0 on 12/30/2024

