Insider Sale: See Remarks of $ACMR Sells 15,000 Shares

Mark McKechnie, the See Remarks of $ACMR, sold 15,000 shares of the company on 03-12-2025 for an estimated $411,300. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 94.3% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 900 shares of this class of $ACMR stock.

$ACMR Insider Trading Activity

$ACMR insiders have traded $ACMR stock on the open market 31 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 31 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ACMR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

SCIENCE & TECHNOLOGY VENTURE CAPITAL (GROUP) CO., LTD. SHANGHAI has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 1,100,000 shares for an estimated $24,213,580 .

. XIAO XING has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 1,100,000 shares for an estimated $24,210,481 .

. DAVID H WANG (See Remarks) has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 300,000 shares for an estimated $6,606,891 .

. MARK MCKECHNIE (See Remarks) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 46,516 shares for an estimated $1,104,652 .

. HAIPING DUN has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 49,059 shares for an estimated $1,017,107 .

. SOTHEARA CHEAV (See remarks) sold 22,598 shares for an estimated $519,754

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$ACMR Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 87 institutional investors add shares of $ACMR stock to their portfolio, and 137 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$ACMR Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $ACMR in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Needham issued a "Buy" rating on 10/01/2024

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $ACMR, check out Quiver Quantitative's $ACMR forecast page.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.