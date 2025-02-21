Insider Sale: (See remarks (4)) of $PPTA Sells 10,400 Shares

Alan Douglas Haslam, the (See remarks (4)) of $PPTA, sold 10,400 shares of the company on 02-20-2025 for an estimated $96,096. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 13.7% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 65,763 shares of this class of $PPTA stock.

$PPTA Insider Trading Activity

$PPTA insiders have traded $PPTA stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PPTA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ALAN DOUGLAS HASLAM ((See remarks (4))) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 50,400 shares for an estimated $498,896 .

. MCKINSEY MARGARET LYON ((See remarks (4))) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 31,709 shares for an estimated $295,356 .

. JESSICA MARIE LARGENT ((See remarks (4))) sold 11,737 shares for an estimated $108,449

$PPTA Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 72 institutional investors add shares of $PPTA stock to their portfolio, and 29 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

