Insider Sale: Secretary of $BBIO Sells 4,148 Shares

BRIAN C STEPHENSON, the Secretary of $BBIO, sold 4,148 shares of the company on 02-19-2025 for an estimated $149,973. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 3.9% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 102,464 shares of this class of $BBIO stock.
$BBIO Insider Trading Activity
$BBIO insiders have traded $BBIO stock on the open market 12 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 12 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BBIO stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- GENETIC DISORDER L.P. KKR sold 5,800,000 shares for an estimated $149,350,000
- GLOBAL INVESTORS LP VIKING sold 3,065,616 shares for an estimated $106,989,998
- NEIL KUMAR (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 658,932 shares for an estimated $23,542,500.
- BRIAN C STEPHENSON (Secretary, Treasurer & CFO) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 76,304 shares for an estimated $2,710,871.
$BBIO Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 143 institutional investors add shares of $BBIO stock to their portfolio, and 138 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- FARALLON CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC added 2,448,000 shares (+140.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $67,173,120
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC removed 1,686,753 shares (-57.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $46,284,502
- WOODLINE PARTNERS LP added 1,261,772 shares (+132.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $34,623,023
- PERCEPTIVE ADVISORS LLC removed 1,215,346 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $30,942,709
- PARADIGM BIOCAPITAL ADVISORS LP removed 1,089,492 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $27,738,466
- PICTET ASSET MANAGEMENT HOLDING SA removed 995,585 shares (-35.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $27,318,852
- ALYESKA INVESTMENT GROUP, L.P. added 940,415 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $25,804,987
