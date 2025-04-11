Insider Sale: Secretary of $ACEL Sells 5,000 Shares

Derek Harmer, the Secretary of $ACEL, sold 5,000 shares of the company on 03-19-2025 for an estimated $50,000. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 2.3% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 216,575 shares of this class of $ACEL stock.

$ACEL Insider Trading Activity

$ACEL insiders have traded $ACEL stock on the open market 23 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 22 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ACEL stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DAVID W. RUTTENBERG has made 0 purchases and 11 sales selling 195,000 shares for an estimated $2,260,760 .

. ANDREW H. RUBENSTEIN (CEO and President) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 153,000 shares for an estimated $1,756,054 .

. DEREK HARMER (Secretary) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 20,000 shares for an estimated $219,500 .

. MARK T. PHELAN (President, U.S. Gaming) sold 9,577 shares for an estimated $111,600

GORDON RUBENSTEIN has made 1 purchase buying 200 shares for an estimated $0 and 1 sale selling 200 shares for an estimated $0.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$ACEL Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 76 institutional investors add shares of $ACEL stock to their portfolio, and 51 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$ACEL Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $ACEL in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Deutsche Bank issued a "Buy" rating on 12/18/2024

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $ACEL, check out Quiver Quantitative's $ACEL forecast page.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.