Insider Sale: SEC. AND CHIEF LEGAL OFFICER of $NTRA Sells 10,000 Shares

DANIEL RABINOWITZ, the SEC. AND CHIEF LEGAL OFFICER of $NTRA, sold 10,000 shares of the company on 06-18-2025 for an estimated $1,701,795. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 4.5% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 213,674 shares of this class of $NTRA stock.

$NTRA Insider Trading Activity

$NTRA insiders have traded $NTRA stock on the open market 237 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 237 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NTRA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

STEVEN LEONARD CHAPMAN (CEO AND PRESIDENT) has made 0 purchases and 32 sales selling 237,974 shares for an estimated $36,362,864 .

. MATTHEW RABINOWITZ (EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN) has made 0 purchases and 16 sales selling 112,848 shares for an estimated $17,191,147 .

. MICHAEL BURKES BROPHY (CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 32 sales selling 90,125 shares for an estimated $15,231,949 .

. SOLOMON MOSHKEVICH (PRESIDENT, CLINICALDIAGNOSTICS) has made 0 purchases and 32 sales selling 55,162 shares for an estimated $8,784,881 .

. DANIEL RABINOWITZ (SEC. AND CHIEF LEGAL OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 16 sales selling 51,979 shares for an estimated $8,587,940 .

. JONATHAN SHEENA has made 0 purchases and 76 sales selling 38,667 shares for an estimated $5,968,266 .

. JOHN FESKO (PRESIDENT, CHIEF BUS. OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 13 sales selling 30,545 shares for an estimated $4,987,091 .

. GAIL BOXER MARCUS has made 0 purchases and 20 sales selling 20,299 shares for an estimated $3,137,557.

$NTRA Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 325 institutional investors add shares of $NTRA stock to their portfolio, and 303 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$NTRA Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $NTRA in the last several months. We have seen 8 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Piper Sandler issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/15/2025

UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 05/09/2025

Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/09/2025

RBC Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 03/13/2025

Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 03/05/2025

Canaccord Genuity issued a "Buy" rating on 02/28/2025

Baird issued a "Outperform" rating on 02/28/2025

$NTRA Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $NTRA recently. We have seen 8 analysts offer price targets for $NTRA in the last 6 months, with a median target of $192.5.

Here are some recent targets:

David Westenberg from Piper Sandler set a target price of $210.0 on 05/15/2025

on 05/15/2025 Elizabeth Garcia from UBS set a target price of $218.0 on 05/09/2025

on 05/09/2025 Luke Sergott from Barclays set a target price of $190.0 on 05/09/2025

on 05/09/2025 Conor McNamara from RBC Capital set a target price of $251.0 on 03/13/2025

on 03/13/2025 Tejas Savant from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $185.0 on 03/05/2025

on 03/05/2025 Kyle Mikson from Canaccord Genuity set a target price of $195.0 on 02/28/2025

on 02/28/2025 Catherine Ramsey from Baird set a target price of $188.0 on 02/28/2025

