Insider Sale: SEC. AND CHIEF LEGAL OFFICER of $NTRA Sells 10,000 Shares

DANIEL RABINOWITZ, the SEC. AND CHIEF LEGAL OFFICER of $NTRA, sold 10,000 shares of the company on 06-18-2025 for an estimated $1,701,795. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 4.5% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 213,674 shares of this class of $NTRA stock.
$NTRA Insider Trading Activity
$NTRA insiders have traded $NTRA stock on the open market 237 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 237 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NTRA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- STEVEN LEONARD CHAPMAN (CEO AND PRESIDENT) has made 0 purchases and 32 sales selling 237,974 shares for an estimated $36,362,864.
- MATTHEW RABINOWITZ (EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN) has made 0 purchases and 16 sales selling 112,848 shares for an estimated $17,191,147.
- MICHAEL BURKES BROPHY (CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 32 sales selling 90,125 shares for an estimated $15,231,949.
- SOLOMON MOSHKEVICH (PRESIDENT, CLINICALDIAGNOSTICS) has made 0 purchases and 32 sales selling 55,162 shares for an estimated $8,784,881.
- DANIEL RABINOWITZ (SEC. AND CHIEF LEGAL OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 16 sales selling 51,979 shares for an estimated $8,587,940.
- JONATHAN SHEENA has made 0 purchases and 76 sales selling 38,667 shares for an estimated $5,968,266.
- JOHN FESKO (PRESIDENT, CHIEF BUS. OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 13 sales selling 30,545 shares for an estimated $4,987,091.
- GAIL BOXER MARCUS has made 0 purchases and 20 sales selling 20,299 shares for an estimated $3,137,557.
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
$NTRA Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 325 institutional investors add shares of $NTRA stock to their portfolio, and 303 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ added 3,795,315 shares (+56.3%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $536,695,494
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 1,260,125 shares (+13.7%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $178,194,276
- KYNAM CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LP removed 854,528 shares (-42.3%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $120,838,804
- GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC removed 734,551 shares (-43.3%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $103,872,856
- UBS AM, A DISTINCT BUSINESS UNIT OF UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC added 732,156 shares (+140.4%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $103,534,179
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC added 691,990 shares (+48.4%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $97,854,305
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO added 660,538 shares (+9.9%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $93,406,678
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
$NTRA Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $NTRA in the last several months. We have seen 8 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Piper Sandler issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/15/2025
- UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 05/09/2025
- Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/09/2025
- RBC Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 03/13/2025
- Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 03/05/2025
- Canaccord Genuity issued a "Buy" rating on 02/28/2025
- Baird issued a "Outperform" rating on 02/28/2025
To track analyst ratings and price targets for $NTRA, check out Quiver Quantitative's $NTRA forecast page.
$NTRA Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $NTRA recently. We have seen 8 analysts offer price targets for $NTRA in the last 6 months, with a median target of $192.5.
Here are some recent targets:
- David Westenberg from Piper Sandler set a target price of $210.0 on 05/15/2025
- Elizabeth Garcia from UBS set a target price of $218.0 on 05/09/2025
- Luke Sergott from Barclays set a target price of $190.0 on 05/09/2025
- Conor McNamara from RBC Capital set a target price of $251.0 on 03/13/2025
- Tejas Savant from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $185.0 on 03/05/2025
- Kyle Mikson from Canaccord Genuity set a target price of $195.0 on 02/28/2025
- Catherine Ramsey from Baird set a target price of $188.0 on 02/28/2025
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.