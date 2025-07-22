Insider Sale: SEC. AND CHIEF LEGAL OFFICER of $NTRA Sells 10,000 Shares

DANIEL RABINOWITZ, the SEC. AND CHIEF LEGAL OFFICER of $NTRA, sold 10,000 shares of the company on 06-18-2025 for an estimated $1,701,795. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 4.5% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 213,674 shares of this class of $NTRA stock.

$NTRA Insider Trading Activity

$NTRA insiders have traded $NTRA stock on the open market 237 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 237 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NTRA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

STEVEN LEONARD CHAPMAN (CEO AND PRESIDENT) has made 0 purchases and 32 sales selling 237,974 shares for an estimated $36,362,864 .

. MATTHEW RABINOWITZ (EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN) has made 0 purchases and 16 sales selling 112,848 shares for an estimated $17,191,147 .

. MICHAEL BURKES BROPHY (CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 32 sales selling 90,125 shares for an estimated $15,231,949 .

. SOLOMON MOSHKEVICH (PRESIDENT, CLINICALDIAGNOSTICS) has made 0 purchases and 32 sales selling 55,162 shares for an estimated $8,784,881 .

. DANIEL RABINOWITZ (SEC. AND CHIEF LEGAL OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 16 sales selling 51,979 shares for an estimated $8,587,940 .

. JONATHAN SHEENA has made 0 purchases and 76 sales selling 38,667 shares for an estimated $5,968,266 .

. JOHN FESKO (PRESIDENT, CHIEF BUS. OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 13 sales selling 30,545 shares for an estimated $4,987,091 .

. GAIL BOXER MARCUS has made 0 purchases and 20 sales selling 20,299 shares for an estimated $3,137,557.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$NTRA Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 325 institutional investors add shares of $NTRA stock to their portfolio, and 303 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$NTRA Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $NTRA in the last several months. We have seen 8 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Piper Sandler issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/15/2025

UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 05/09/2025

Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/09/2025

RBC Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 03/13/2025

Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 03/05/2025

Canaccord Genuity issued a "Buy" rating on 02/28/2025

Baird issued a "Outperform" rating on 02/28/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $NTRA, check out Quiver Quantitative's $NTRA forecast page.

$NTRA Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $NTRA recently. We have seen 8 analysts offer price targets for $NTRA in the last 6 months, with a median target of $192.5.

Here are some recent targets:

David Westenberg from Piper Sandler set a target price of $210.0 on 05/15/2025

on 05/15/2025 Elizabeth Garcia from UBS set a target price of $218.0 on 05/09/2025

on 05/09/2025 Luke Sergott from Barclays set a target price of $190.0 on 05/09/2025

on 05/09/2025 Conor McNamara from RBC Capital set a target price of $251.0 on 03/13/2025

on 03/13/2025 Tejas Savant from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $185.0 on 03/05/2025

on 03/05/2025 Kyle Mikson from Canaccord Genuity set a target price of $195.0 on 02/28/2025

on 02/28/2025 Catherine Ramsey from Baird set a target price of $188.0 on 02/28/2025

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.