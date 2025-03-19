Insider Sale: Rep Director of $CPNG Sells 40,000 Shares

Hanseung Kang, the Rep Director of $CPNG, sold 40,000 shares of the company on 03-17-2025 for an estimated $920,000. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 5.6% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 669,772 shares of this class of $CPNG stock.
$CPNG Insider Trading Activity
$CPNG insiders have traded $CPNG stock on the open market 14 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 4 have been purchases and 10 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CPNG stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- BOM KIM (CEO and Chairman) sold 15,000,000 shares for an estimated $344,550,000
- CAPITAL PARTNERS LLC GREENOAKS has made 4 purchases buying 2,250,199 shares for an estimated $54,632,026 and 0 sales.
- HAROLD ROGERS (See Remarks) sold 273,977 shares for an estimated $6,437,473
- GAURAV ANAND (Chief Financial Officer) sold 75,350 shares for an estimated $1,660,261
- HANSEUNG KANG (Rep Director, Business Mngmt) sold 40,000 shares for an estimated $920,000
- PRANAM KOLARI (VP, Search and Recommendations) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 34,487 shares for an estimated $840,559.
$CPNG Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 290 institutional investors add shares of $CPNG stock to their portfolio, and 290 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ added 17,123,637 shares (+29.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $376,377,541
- BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO removed 10,093,605 shares (-5.9%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $221,857,437
- HOLOCENE ADVISORS, LP added 9,620,925 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $211,467,931
- TIGER GLOBAL MANAGEMENT LLC added 6,125,955 shares (+307.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $134,648,490
- MAVERICK CAPITAL LTD removed 5,883,479 shares (-59.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $129,318,868
- CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS removed 5,493,969 shares (-9.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $120,757,438
- DURABLE CAPITAL PARTNERS LP added 3,420,133 shares (+13.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $75,174,523
$CPNG Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $CPNG in the last several months. We have seen 5 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 02/27/2025
- Macquarie issued a "Outperform" rating on 10/07/2024
- Piper Sandler issued a "Overweight" rating on 10/07/2024
- Evercore ISI issued a "Outperform" rating on 10/07/2024
- Bernstein issued a "Outperform" rating on 10/07/2024
$CPNG Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $CPNG recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $CPNG in the last 6 months, with a median target of $28.25.
Here are some recent targets:
- An analyst from Barclays set a target price of $35.0 on 02/27/2025
- James Lee from Mizuho Securities set a target price of $25.0 on 11/06/2024
- Peter Milliken from Deutsche Bank set a target price of $26.5 on 11/06/2024
- Coupang to Outperform from Bernstein set a target price of $30.0 on 10/07/2024
