Insider Sale: Regional President of $LMB Sells 420 Shares

Jay Sharp, the Regional President of $LMB, sold 420 shares of the company on 06-13-2025 for an estimated $58,052. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 0.6% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 70,177 shares of this class of $LMB stock.

$LMB Insider Trading Activity

$LMB insiders have traded $LMB stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 6 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LMB stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JOSHUA HOROWITZ sold 25,400 shares for an estimated $1,915,909

JAY SHARP (Regional President) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 2,000 shares for an estimated $274,986.

$LMB Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 105 institutional investors add shares of $LMB stock to their portfolio, and 105 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$LMB Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $LMB in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Roth Capital issued a "Buy" rating on 05/07/2025

Lake Street issued a "Buy" rating on 02/04/2025

